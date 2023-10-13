Urban Company's Native bets on CTV to target mature RO buyers

According to the brand, the purifiers are designed to operate without the need for servicing for a duration of two years. Bhal “When we started, one of the pain points by consumers was that the technician had to source filters from the market. So we thought, why don’t we get branded OEMS? We approached major OEMS, but at that time all of them declined. In 2018, the brand launched a sub-brand of water filters under the brand name TruWater. In the span of seven months, all the filters used in the service were sourced by us.”