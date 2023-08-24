Volkswagen India shifts gears; appeals to the right brain of a car owner over the left

Speaking about the campaign, Mehak Jaini, National Strategy Head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, DDB Mudra Group, offers insights into the campaign's rationale and says, “Volkswagen has been in the market for a while and we have the best cars in our portfolio. The idea was how do we make it bigger. Our ambitions for the year were high so we worked towards understanding what influences the purchase decisions of the audiences. We found that the decisions are very emotion-driven. What you feel about the brand, drives intent. Therefore, for Volkswagen to come into that consideration is really important and that is what we wanted to do with this campaign.”