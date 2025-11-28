Why PepsiCo chose a quick-commerce launch for its Red Rock Deli gourmet chips

PepsiCo, the snacks and beverage company, is making a formal entry into the gourmet snacking category with the launch of Red Rock Deli, its craft-led, premium chip brand. The product, originally from Australia, has been introduced to India in four flavours developed specifically for local tastes.

Advertisment

What makes it ideal for PepsiCo to foray into gourmet food?

India’s appetite for premium food experiences has been rising steadily. As consumers travel more, explore global cuisines online, and look for “elevated” snacking options, the premium potato chip segment is quietly becoming a fast-growing niche in the salty snacks market.

Sriram Iyer, brand marketing director at PepsiCo India, says consumers' behaviour over the last few years has indicated a clear shift. “India’s snacking landscape is evolving quickly. People are exposed to global flavours and are actively seeking more crafted, gourmet experiences,” he mentions.

Around two weeks ago, a video featuring Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria began circulating widely on social media. In it, she spoke about travelling abroad for good food and company and mentioned that her latest snacking obsession was Red Rock Deli chips, which a friend had carried for her from Australia.

She described them as something she was "obsessed with". She even joked, “If anyone is coming back to India soon, please bring me my Red Rock Deli. I’ll pay you double; I’ll pay you triple.”

What looked like a casual confession at the time was, in fact, a PepsiCo-seeded activation – the first step in warming up audiences and creators to a brand about to enter the market. Since then, several lifestyle and food creators have posted trying-the-chip videos, priming discovery ahead of the formal launch.

Quick commerce first, retail later

The brand has launched exclusively on quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto.

This approach aligns with the consumption behaviours of the brand’s core audience – digitally native, affluent, and experiential consumers who browse, discover, and order food online.

“We need to be where our consumers are,” Iyer says. “Quick commerce today is the most important channel for meeting the consumer’s requirement instantly and without disruption.”

While the rollout begins with quick commerce, PepsiCo intends to make the brand available across touchpoints frequented by its target audience. “We will be present across touchpoints that our consumers frequent,” he notes.

Influencers over celebrity endorsements

Despite the Tara Sutaria kick-off, PepsiCo is not leaning on a celebrity-led campaign. Instead, Red Rock Deli is being rolled out with a creator-first strategy across food, travel, lifestyle and home chefs – audiences that over-index on premium discovery and online recommendations.

“Our consumer is digital-first and relies heavily on creators for discovery,” Iyer said, adding that the focus is on building experience and credibility. While celebrity endorsements are not part of the immediate plan, he didn’t rule out future possibilities.

At the launch event held in Delhi, the snacking brand invited over 200 influencers to experience the new products and obviously take it forward to their audiences. For now, the company wants the product and its craftsmanship to be the hero.

What is Red Rock Deli?

Red Rock Deli is PepsiCo’s premium snacking brand, positioned around handcrafted flavour combinations and kettle-style cooking. For India, the company has created a fully localised portfolio priced between Rs 60 and Rs 120, depending on the format and packing size. PepsiCo's Kosi and Channo facilities handle the manufacturing.

Iyer emphasises that, although the brand is global, the Indian range was developed entirely through local sensory profiling. “These aren’t imported flavours. The spice notes, heat levels, and tang – everything has been tuned for the Indian palate,” he said.

Sriram Iyer, brand marketing director at PepsiCo India

Red Rock Deli occupies a unique position within PepsiCo's portfolio. While Lay's continues to operate in the mass, everyday snacking space, and Doritos plays in the bold, youth-driven, party-snacking territory, Red Rock Deli is being positioned as a more crafted, flavour-forward experience.

It targets consumers looking for elevated textures, nuanced flavour pairings, and a more deliberate snacking moment—different from the functional or impulse-driven roles that other PepsiCo brands fulfil.

A category with strong headroom for growth

PepsiCo believes consumer behaviour signals strong readiness for gourmet snacking. Indian shoppers are increasingly experimental, both online and offline, and premium packaged snacks are already a $160 million market growing at double digits.

Accoridng to Iyer, the Indian gourmet food space (not limited to packaged goods) is estimated at $4.5 billion, projected to grow at 18–20% CAGR through 2033. He expects Red Rock Deli to benefit from this shift and potentially accelerate it.

Red Rock Deli’s entry also puts it up against several emerging players in India’s premium-chip space. Brands like Beyond Snacks, Too Yum!, and Cremica’s Opera Chips have already carved out visibility among consumers seeking better ingredients, artisanal-style cooking, and bolder flavour profiles.

In this context, “gourmet” typically refers to chips made with thoughtfully selected ingredients, distinctive flavour pairings and craft-led processes like kettle-cooking or baking, resulting in a more premium experience than traditional mass-market chips.