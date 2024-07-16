Will Zomato, Swiggy, and BigBasket deliver liquor soon?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Major players in the online food delivery sector such as Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato are reportedly gearing up to introduce liquor delivery services. According to a recent report by the Economic Times, these platforms are initially focusing on delivering low-alcohol beverages like beer, wine, and liqueurs.
The move comes as several states including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala are exploring pilot projects to assess the feasibility and implications of such services.
Industry executives, cited in the report, indicate that authorities are currently weighing the pros and cons of expanding home delivery options for alcoholic beverages.
Currently, home delivery of alcohol is permitted in Odisha and West Bengal, with limited permissions granted during COVID-19 lockdowns in states like Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam.