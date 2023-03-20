Yatra partners with Delhi Capitals, rolls out #BindassPlanKar campaign to ensure care-free travel

Commenting on the cancellation protection feature and the digital films, Dhruv Shringi, whole-time director and chief executive fficer, Yatra Online Limited says, “We understand that travelers want to explore the world, but unforeseen circumstances can lead to cancellations. With cancellation protection feature and #bindassplankar, we aim to provide a safety net for our customers, ensuring that they can travel with confidence. The expression of our campaign is a portrayal of our continued dedication to offer a care-free experience to our consumers. We are excited to introduce a flexible, comfortable, and cost-effective feature for their travel planning.”