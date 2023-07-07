You won't find tomatoes in your McDonald's orders for now

The fast food restaurant chain has dropped tomatoes from its menu in India temporarily. It has cited quality concerns as prices of the vegetable are surging nationwide.
McDonald’s India- North and East recently notified that it has temporarily removed tomatoes from its menu. In a notice titled 'Temporary Unavailability of Tomatoes’, the company has sighted that they are currently not able to procure an adequate quantity of tomatoes that pass their quality checks.
According to media reports, the company has attributed the shortage of tomatoes to temporary seasonal issues. A spokesperson of McDonald's also highlighted that the removal is not owed to a surge in prices. Tomato prices in parts of the country have gone up as high as Rs 160 per kg.
According to a report by CNBC-TV18, McDonald's has assured that they are working on solutions to reintroduce tomatoes back on their menu.