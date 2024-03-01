Zepto rolls out premium subscription

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The premium subscription offers greater deals and discounts to the consumers.
Quick commerce platform Zepto has rolled out a premium subscription service 'Zepto Pass' that will offer greater deals and discounts to consumers.
According to a report by Mint, the subscription is priced between Rs 19 and Rs 39 per month, for a majority of customers, offers unlimited free deliveries and up to 20% off on grocery items. The platform has piloted Zepto Pass with 5% of its user base for a month and claims rapid adoption.
The company claims that those who subscribed to the Zepto Pass increased their spending on the app by over 30% and showed a 10% increase in monthly retention.
The move is aimed at expanding the platform's market presence and to drive customer adoption of quick commerce. Zepto operates in India's highly competitive quick commerce space with players like Dunzo and Swiggy Instamart.