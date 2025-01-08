Zomato enters 15-minute food service; feature spotted on the app

Zomato has stepped into the highly competitive quick food delivery space with a new 15-minute delivery service. While the company has not officially announced the feature, it is already live on its app across cities such as Bangalore and Mumbai.

Advertisment

Key Details of Zomato's 15-Minute Delivery Service

Through this new feature, Zomato appears to be targeting convenience-focused customers with:

Delivery Radius: Zomato’s 15-minute service caters to orders from restaurants within a two-kilometer radius, offering a slightly wider range compared to Swiggy’s 10-minute delivery model.

Menu Options: The service features a curated selection of quick-to-prepare and ready-to-eat dishes from partner restaurants, optimised for speed and convenience.

Zomato’s foray into ultra-fast food delivery reflects the rapid growth of the quick commerce sector. This move follows the launch of Bistro by Blinkit, Zomato’s quick commerce subsidiary, which focuses on delivering healthy juices, snacks, and meals within minutes.

Competitors like Ola have rolled out a 10-minute food delivery service called Ola Dash in Bengaluru, while Zepto has launched Zepto Café, a dedicated app designed to cater to the increasing demand for ultra-fast deliveries.

Zomato's latest venture into the quick commerce space isn’t its first attempt. According to a report by Entrackr, the company had previously piloted a 10-minute delivery service in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and parts of Delhi. However, the service was discontinued in January 2023, just a year after its launch.