Zomato teases new initiative ‘District by Zomato’

Zomato, the food aggregator platform, is gearing up to launch an intriguing new initiative. The announcement was made by the company’s founder, Deepinder Goyal, via his LinkedIn profile, where he revealed the name ‘District by Zomato’ accompanied by the comment, "Coming soon."
The specific nature of this new venture remains under wraps, sparking speculation among LinkedIn users.
One user conjectured that Zomato might be planning to expand into the restaurant, pub, and café sectors. Another user speculated that the initiative could focus on curating a culinary experience by offering regional delicacies from across India. Yet another suggested it might involve some form of gaming feature.
There were also comments suggesting that ‘District by Zomato’ could provide a luxurious and exclusive dining experience, while another user hinted at the possibility of a virtual reality feature being integrated into the platform.
In addition to these speculations, several users noted the logo for the new initiative bears a resemblance to the quick commerce platform Zepto, primarily due to its blue colour, which is similar to Zepto’s branding.
Until then, the specifics of Zomato’s latest venture ‘District by remain a mystery.