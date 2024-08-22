Zomato to acquire Paytm's entertainment and ticketing business for Rs 2,048 crore

"On the people side, this acquisition is our first major acquisition where we are acquiring a team that we do not know very well (in Uber Eats acquisition we did not acquire any team and in Blinkit we knew the founder and team really well). We are betting on the team much more this time and hoping everything works out well. The main driver of success is going to be cultural integration of the new team that will join us – which means assimilation of the new team into our flattish culture," Goyal said.