A quick guide to Google and Yahoo’s new email marketing guidelines

DMARC informs a receiving email server about the actions to take based on the outcomes of SPF and DKIM verification. The DMARC policy of a domain can be configured in multiple ways, directing mail servers to either quarantine, reject, or deliver emails that fail SPF or DKIM (or both). DMARC reports provide administrators with the necessary insights to refine their DMARC policies, such as addressing issues where legitimate emails are mistakenly identified as spam.