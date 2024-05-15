After OpenAI's GPT-4o launch, Google announces its competitor Project Astra

A notable introduction is the Gemini 1.5 Flash model. This model is designed to perform common tasks like summarisation and captioning at a much faster rate, addressing the increasing demand for speed and efficiency in AI operations. Speed is also a key feature of another new model, Gemini Nano, which is optimised for use on local devices such as smartphones. Google claims that Nano’s performance surpasses previous iterations, making it the fastest model for on-device applications.