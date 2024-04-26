Alphabet Q1 revenue observes 15% rise

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Google's parent company Alphabet's ad revenue has increased to $61.65 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $54.54 million in 2023, marking a 13% rise.
Within the advertising segment, YouTube ads reported revenue of $8.09 million as against $6.69 million in 2023, marking a 20% rise.
Google Search witnessed a rise from $40,359 million in 2023 to $46,156 million in 2024, showing 143% surge.
Google Cloud remains a growth engine, with 28% growth in the first quarter compared to a year ago.
Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google, said, “Our results in the first quarter reflect strong performance from Search, YouTube and Cloud. We are well under way with our Gemini era and there’s great momentum across the company. Our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and our global product footprint, position us well for the next wave of AI innovation.”