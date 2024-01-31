Alphabet Q4 revenue witnesses 13% rise

Within the advertising segment, YouTube ads reported revenue of $9.2 billion as against $8 billion last year.
Google-parent Alphabet's ad revenue to $65.52 billion in the third quarter from $59.04 billion a year earlier, marking a 13% rise. Within the advertising segment, YouTube ads reported revenue of $9.2 billion as against $8 billion last year.
The company reported a net profit of $19.69 billion for the July-September period, compared with $13.91 billion a year earlier. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $76.04 billion.
Google's cloud unit’s revenue growth slowed to 22.5% to reach $8.41 billion in the third quarter from 28% in the prior three-month period. This was its slowest growth since at least the first quarter of 2021.
Sundar Pichai, CEO, said, “We are pleased with the ongoing strength in Search and the growing contribution from YouTube and Cloud. Each of these is already benefiting from our AI investments and innovation. As we enter the Gemini era, the best is yet to come.”
In December, Google launched the large language model called Gemini, which it considers its largest and most capable AI model to date. The company is planning to license Gemini to customers through Google Cloud for them to use in their own applications.