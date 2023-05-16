Amazon India to layoff around 500 employees from web services, HR: Report

These layoffs are a part of 9,000 layoffs announced announced in March by CEO.
The e-commerce giant Amazon is laying off around 500 employees in India across different business, as per a report by Economic Times.
The report states that, the layoff is ongoing from employees from Amazon Web services(AWS), human resources, support functions. This layoffs are a part of
In April, Amazon.com Inc. had laid off about 100 employees in its video-game divisions as part of its broader cutbacks. It effect employees from Prime Gaming, Game Growth and the company's San Diego Studio.