Amazon, Meta, Reddit, YouTube: A look at announcements made by tech companies at Cannes Lions 2024

At Cannes Lions 2024 on June 18, 2024, advertising agency Havas’ chairman-CEO Yannick Bolloré announced that it will invest over $428 million in AI over the next four years. This announcement comes as Havas' parent company, Vivendi, considers spinning off some of its assets, including Havas, with a decision expected next year. A possible spinoff of Havas could also reportedly open it up to mergers and acquisitions discussions.