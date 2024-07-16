Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani and more featured in deepfake ads for shady gaming app

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a shocking revelation, deep fake videos featuring prominent Indian personalities, including Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani, have gone viral on social media platforms, promoting dubious online gaming app, Aviator.
Anant Ambani, who recently got married in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Mumbai, is at the centre of the controversy.
A deepfake video of Ambani promoting the online gaming app Aviator has been widely circulated on Facebook. In the manipulated video, Ambani is seen promising five times the return on winnings and double the return on losses, a special offer for his wedding celebration.
Similarly, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has also been targeted. Her deepfake video, derived from an original YouTube interview with CNBC-TV18, is being used to falsely endorse the Aviator app.
The Aviator Facebook page features additional deepfake ads with other high-profile figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.
This incident follows a similar case where cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was depicted in a deepfake video endorsing another dubious gaming app, Skyward Aviator Quest.
In a related development, Valor Casino, another online gaming platform, has employed deepfake technology to feature cricket icon Virat Kohli and social media entrepreneur and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (popularly known as Beer Biceps) in its promotional campaigns. The fabricated videos of Kohli and Allahbadia endorsing casino games have surfaced on Instagram, adding to the growing list of victims of this unethical marketing tactic.