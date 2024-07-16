Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani and more featured in deepfake ads for shady gaming app

In a related development, Valor Casino, another online gaming platform, has employed deepfake technology to feature cricket icon Virat Kohli and social media entrepreneur and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (popularly known as Beer Biceps) in its promotional campaigns. The fabricated videos of Kohli and Allahbadia endorsing casino games have surfaced on Instagram, adding to the growing list of victims of this unethical marketing tactic.