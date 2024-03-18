Apple and Google reportedly in talks for Gemini AI-powered feature on iPhones

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Apple is considering licensing Google's AI technology and exploring discussions with OpenAI for potential use of GPT models.
According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is reportedly considering a significant partnership with Google to utilise the Gemini AI model for features on the iPhone. This potential collaboration could further strengthen Google's position, given its existing deal with Apple as the preferred search engine provider for the Safari browser on iPhones.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Apple is reportedly considering licensing Google's AI technology to integrate AI-powered features into iOS updates later this year. Furthermore, discussions have also taken place with OpenAI regarding the potential use of GPT models, as per Bloomberg's report.
Apple faces increasing pressure to keep pace with competitors in the AI domain, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and notably, Google. In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced plans to introduce Gen-AI features "later this year," signaling the company's commitment to advancing its AI capabilities.
It's speculated that Apple could utilise its own models to drive certain on-device features in the forthcoming iOS 18 software update, which typically gets announced at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) held in June. However, the company is reportedly considering partnering with an external provider for generative AI applications, such as image creation and assisting users with writing tasks.