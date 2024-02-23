Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
A social media user shared a response on X where Google's AI labelled Prime Minister Modi as a fascist in a query.
The Indian government is set to issue a notice to search giant Google regarding its problematic and illegal response to queries about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to The Indian Express.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, deems Google's AI platform Gemini (formerly Bard) responses as 'direct violations'. In response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) sharing screenshots of Gemini's replies, Chandrasekhar cited Rule 3(1)(b) of the Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT Act. He emphasised that Gemini's responses contravene multiple sections of the Criminal Code.
According to the report, a government official mentioned that this isn't the first instance of Google's AI producing biased and unlawful responses. The senior official noted that Gemini had previously provided problematic replies on a user's query about PM Modi and the recent responses concerning PM Modi have served as the catalyst for issuing the notice.
The official further added, “We are issuing a show cause notice to them, seeking information on why Gemini is generating such problematic views on certain individuals. If we do not find their answers satisfactory, they will stand to be prosecuted."
The screenshots posted by a user on X have revealed Gemini's response to the question, "Is Modi a fascist?" The generative AI replied, "He has been accused of implementing policies that some experts have characterised as fascist." However, when the user asked a similar question about former US President Donald Trump, Gemini responded with, "Elections are a complex topic with fast-changing information. To make sure you have the most accurate information, try Google Search."
Recently, Google apologised after users pointed out that Gemini AI portrays White historical figures as people of color.