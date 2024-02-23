Similarly, when prompted for a picture of a Black person, Gemini declined but offered to showcase images celebrating the diversity and achievements of Black individuals, presenting photos of notable figures like Maya Angelou and Barack Obama. When asked to highlight the achievements of White people, Gemini expressed hesitancy, explaining the historical favouritism towards White individuals in media representation and the risk of perpetuating imbalance. The AI advocated for an inclusive approach, promoting the celebration of the diverse tapestry of human accomplishments over segregating achievements by race.