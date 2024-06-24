Apple and Meta partner over AI: report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As per a Wall Street Journal report, the rivals have held talks about potentially integrating Meta’s generative AI model into Apple Intelligence.
Long time rivals Apple and Meta have reportedly held talks about a possible collaboration. According to a a Wall Street Journal report, the rivals have held talks about potentially integrating Meta’s generative AI model into Apple Intelligence.
This comes after Apple struck a deal with OpenAI to help equip its Apple Intelligence. Unlike other big tech companies like Microsoft, Alphabet, OpenAI and Meta that have developed their own AI mechanisms, Apple's AI strategy seems different. While it has developed its own, smaller artificial intelligence it is also turn to others such as OpenAI to boost its in-house offering.
Craig Federighi, senior vice president at Apple in early June had stated that Apple also wanted to integrate capabilities from Google's generative AI system, Gemini, into its devices.