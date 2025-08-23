Banned in 2020, TikTok website accessible to Indians again: what could it mean?

The Indian digital landscape is abuzz with the news of TikTok making a possible comeback nearly five years after it was banned by the Government of India. The anticipation stemmed from the fact that some users in India were suddenly able to access the TikTok website. The app on Google Play Store and Apple Store, however, remained inaccessible.

TikTok is a short-form video creation and sharing app that was launched in 2017 by the Chinese company ByteDance. It became a global sensation around the world, generating a revenue of $23 billion in 2024, a 42.86% increase from the previous year, as per Demand Sage, a market research firm.

In 2020, the Government of India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps in India following the Galwan Valley clash with China over border disputes. 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the confrontation, resulting in deteriorating bilateral relations between the two countries, inciting national security concerns.

According to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology’s official statement in 2020, the Chinese apps were “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order.” The ban was aimed at protecting citizens’ data and privacy, while reducing reliance on foreign tech giants.

With an immediate impact, TikTok lost approximately 200 million Indian downloads and users overnight. This vacuum was filled by global giants with Instagram reels and YouTube shorts, capturing the massive short-video audience previously dominated by TikTok.

Today, speculation of a TikTok return is at an all-time high, although the website has again become unavailable to Indians. The return of TikTok could reshape the content creation ecosystem yet again, offering algorithm-driven content discovery and innovative advertising tools that appeal to brands and influencers alike.

While there’s no official word from parent company ByteDance, the Government of India has denied all rumours. “The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement/news is false and misleading,” as per Asian News International’s source in the government.

India and China have, however, been in the news for improved bilateral relations lately. This thaw comes after US President Donald Trump imposed hefty tariffs on Indian and Chinese imports in the US. Both neighbouring nations have renewed diplomatic engagement, including high-level visits and agreements to resume direct flights and border trade. Could TikTok come back an India as a byproduct of a potential peace treaty?