boAt launches ‘Break Through Music’ campaign

India has a population of 1.4 billion, and with such many people, there is no shortage of talent. However, the music industry is dominated by established artists who have captured the audience's attention and control the algorithms that determine what we listen to. As a result, many talented up-and-coming musicians find it difficult to break through and reach a wider audience.

In a world where mainstream artists dominate the music industry, leaving emerging musicians struggling to find their BREAKTHROUGH, boAt, the leading audio & wearable brand, has decided to take charge and change the tune. Recognizing this, boAt has taken a stand to amplify the voices of these rising stars and create a platform that celebrates their talent. This World Music Day, boAt proudly presents ‘Break Through Music’, a campaign aimed at giving emerging artists the stage they truly deserve. The campaign features a curated list of young and upcoming artists across indie, pop, Bollywood, Punjabi, and rap genres, including Akanksha Sethi, Kunwarr, Rahi, Pho, KASYAP, Shubham Kabra, and Akshath Acharya.