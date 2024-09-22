BookMyShow crashes moments before Coldplay Mumbai tickets go live

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The British rock band will perform in India on January 18 and 19, 2025 on D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium.
Ticketing platform BookMyShow crashed mere seconds before the much-anticipated sale of Coldplay’s Mumbai concert tickets began. Fans eagerly awaited the chance to secure their spots for the band’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour. At the designated sale time for Coldplay’s Mumbai concert tickets, BookMyShow experienced a crash, preventing fans from purchasing their tickets.
Many users turned to the social media platforms to voice their frustration. One fan expressed that while missing out on Coldplay tickets was understandable, they were frustrated by BookMyShow’s lack of preparation. The user commented, "They didn’t even ensure the server could handle the traffic. Why hold the ticket sale if you weren’t ready for it?"
As fans eagerly lined up in long digital queues for Coldplay’s highly anticipated concert tickets. Just as they were ready to secure their spots, several users reported being unexpectedly signed out of the app, disrupting their ticket-buying efforts.