BookMyShow launches BookMyShow Birthday #HappyHour with unique 'Prankvertising' campaign

In the digital film, set in the BookMyShow headquarters, employees experience an unexpected turn during the #HappyHour at 5 PM. Staged actors and hidden cameras capture their candid reactions as they are taken on a thrilling journey of surprises from various entertainment categories offered by BookMyShow. The film culminates by inviting audiences to join in the entertainment-rich birthday celebrations with irresistible discounts during the #HappyHour, from August 5th to 13th, daily between 5 PM - 6 PM.