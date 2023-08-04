BookMyShow launches BookMyShow Birthday #HappyHour with unique 'Prankvertising' campaign

The digital film, BookMyShow invites audiences to an exciting masaledar entertainment menu, encompassing cinema, live entertainment, and BookMyShow Stream.
BookMyShow, has announced its BookMyShow Birthday #HappyHour campaign to celebrate 16 years of delivering unmatched entertainment experiences. Through an innovative 'Prankvertising' digital film, BookMyShow invites audiences to an exciting masaledar entertainment menu, encompassing cinema, live entertainment, and BookMyShow Stream. The #HappyHour campaign offers unbeatable prices and attractive discounts, promising a blockbuster entertainer week for its consumers.
In the digital film, set in the BookMyShow headquarters, employees experience an unexpected turn during the #HappyHour at 5 PM. Staged actors and hidden cameras capture their candid reactions as they are taken on a thrilling journey of surprises from various entertainment categories offered by BookMyShow. The film culminates by inviting audiences to join in the entertainment-rich birthday celebrations with irresistible discounts during the #HappyHour, from August 5th to 13th, daily between 5 PM - 6 PM.
BookMyShow aims to fuel entertainment consumption with over 2000 spectacular experiences, including MotoGP, Sunburn, Vir Das: Mind Fool Tour, NMACC's theatrical - Westside Story, Symphony Orchestra, Shubh: Still Rollin India Tour, Sunidhi Chauhan's concert, Cinepolis and Miraj theatres screenings, and exclusive titles on BookMyShow Stream. The campaign will be amplified across digital media, in-cinema advertising, social media, and BookMyShow's owned channels.
Dolly Davda, head of marketing at BookMyShow, expressed excitement about the campaign and the opportunity to offer exclusive offers on marquee entertainment experiences, fueling the spirit of celebration and delivering moments of surprise and joy for cherished customers through entertainment. The Happy Hour offers customers an excellent deal to create unforgettable memories with their loved ones and enjoy various entertainment options.