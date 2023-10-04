Canva launches Magic Studio, an all-in-one AI design platform for everyone

Starting today, Magic Studio offers the following and more:

● Magic Switch: An industry-first offering that instantly converts designs into a range of formats with one click. Turn a presentation into an executive summary or create a blog post from a whiteboard of ideas, plus, translate it into various languages in the process.

● Magic Media (text to image and text to video functionality): Turn text into engaging photos and, with its latest update, explore a wide range of new style options for any result. Or, create compelling videos from an image or text using Gen-2, a video generation AI model by Runway.

● Magic Design: Turn a prompt or your own media into captivating and fully designed videos,

presentations and more. Speed up the creation process by simply entering your idea, selecting color schemes and watching complete designs come to life ready to be shared or further customized to your liking.

● Brand Voice: Canva’s Magic Write copywriting assistant has been supercharged with brand voice. It’s easier than ever to write in your brand’s tone of voice in any design or document. Simply add guidelines to your Brand Kit to generate on-brand content every time.

● Magic Morph: Turn your design from ordinary to extraordinary by instantly transforming words and shapes into new colors, textures, patterns and styles with a simple prompt.

● Magic Grab: A whole new way to reimagine your images. Magic Grab can select and separate any subject in your photo so that you can edit, reposition, or resize it.

● Magic Expand: Perfect photos after they’ve been taken. Magic Expand can save zoomed-in images or turn a vertical shot horizontal by recovering whatever's outside the frame.

● AI Apps on Canva: The Canva Apps Marketplace puts the best AI-powered design and productivity tools on the market all in one place. Now with access to world-leading AI including Dall-E, Imagen by Google Cloud, MurfAI, Soundraw and more.