CCPA to issue new guidelines for social media influencers

Regulatory body Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has announced that it will soon release guidelines for social media influencers. The CCPA has already consulted all the concerned stakeholders, and the guidelines will be released within the next 10 days.

During a press conference, Nidhi Khare, chief commissioner, CCPA, also disclosed that the new guidelines will include a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh over non-disclosure of association with brands. The penalties imposed will depend on the nature and number of such offenses. Misleading endorsements, fake reviews, among other malicious posts, will be prosecuted under these guidelines.

The guidelines will fall under the provisions for preventing misleading ads and fake ad rules.

The aim of the move is to reduce the number of misleading ads and posts made by influencers on various platforms. The move aims for a clear distinction between paid and original content.

In June 2022, the CCPA had notified guidelines to prevent misleading ads and endorsements. The guidelines imposed heavy fines on celebrity influencers who don't disclose vested interests in a promotion.