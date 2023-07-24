CEO Linda Yaccarino unveils Twitter's new logo

The logo comes after Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow."
A few hours after Musk announced Twitter's rebranding to X, Linda Yaccarino, CEO, Twitter, unveiled the finalised new logo for the platform. She tweeted, "Let's do this", while putting out the new X logo.
Following Yaccarino's announcement, Twitter owner Elon Musk also changed his display picture on Twitter to the new logo.
Musk announced his plans to rebrand Twitter in a series of tweets on July 23. The discussion started with Musk's tweet, “soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” followed by “if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow."
Musk also joined a Twitter Spaces session called “No one talk until we summon Elon Musk." During this hour long spaces discussion, Musk said, that the decision to change Twitter's logo should have been made a long time ago.
“We’re cutting the Twitter logo from the building with blowtorches,” he said.