Criteo’s off-site retail media push: Reaching consumers beyond retailers’ website

When asked whether these trends are specific to India, Medhavi says that they are part of a global shift. “Brands everywhere are trying to understand their users better to personalise experiences on a scale. In India, we are still seeing diversification in platform usage, but globally, Criteo is already a unified platform for many brands. I believe this integration of on-site and off-site experiences will catch on in India as well. Retail media provides unmatched measurement capabilities, allowing brands to understand the entire consumer journey and the value of every rupee they spend,” she comments.