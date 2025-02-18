Delhi HC asks OpenAI to respond in ANI's copyright lawsuit

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to OpenAI in response to an application by the Indian Music Industry (IMI), which is seeking to join an ongoing lawsuit filed by news agency ANI, according to several media reports.

ANI has reportedly accused OpenAI of using its content without permission to train and operate ChatGPT. Last week, IMI, along with music labels T-Series and Saregama India, approached the Delhi High Court to be included as parties in ANI’s copyright lawsuit against OpenAI.

Justice Amit Bansal, while addressing the plea, said, “We can’t keep expanding the scope of the suit; you can file your own suit. Hundreds of industries may be affected by it."

Senior Advocate Chander Lall, representing IMI, argued that the case directly impacts the organisation and sought permission to intervene. “We will not go a step beyond the scope. We will come in the end, we will only supplement on what is left. Allow us to present arguments on law," Lall further stated.

The Court has issued notices to all parties, permitting them to respond to the intervention application. Advocate Sidhant Kumar, representing ANI, also requested to submit a reply to the application. Kumar said, “the issue sought to be agitated regarding audio. Let us please file a reply.”

The case is scheduled to be heard on February 21, 2025.

Indian music labels are concerned that OpenAI’s large language models (LLMs) can access and retrieve lyrics, compositions, and sound recordings from the internet without proper authorisation.

On February 13, 2025, T-Series, along with the Indian Music Industry (IMI), Sony, and Saregama, moved the Delhi High Court, emphasising the case's broader implications for both the Indian and global music industries.