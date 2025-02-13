OpenAI dismisses allegations of using Indian media content for AI training

OpenAI, the creator of the widely used AI chatbot ChatGPT, is pushing back against attempts by major Indian media groups to be part of an ongoing copyright lawsuit against the company. In a recent court filing, as reported by Reuters, OpenAI asserted that it does not utilise content from Indian media outlets to train ChatGPT and is not legally required to enter into licensing agreements with them. The media groups involved include companies backed by influential business tycoons such as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Advertisment

In a 31-page court filing, the company refuted allegations made by Indian news agency ANI, which has accused OpenAI of unauthorised use of its news reports. The filing comes as part of OpenAI’s response to the lawsuit, asserting that it does not engage in copying ANI’s content to develop its AI systems.

The legal battle between OpenAI and Indian media groups is intensifying, with major publishers seeking to join a lawsuit originally filed by news agency ANI in November 2023. The coalition includes NDTV (owned by Adani), The Indian Express, Hindustan Times, and the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), which represents Ambani’s Network18. These media houses have accused OpenAI of extracting content from their websites without permission to train its AI models.

In its legal response, OpenAI has pushed back against these claims, asserting that its AI systems are trained on publicly available data and do not rely on content from the Indian media groups involved in the case.

ANI’s lawsuit is part of a larger wave of legal battles facing OpenAI and other AI developers worldwide. The New York Times is also locked in a high-profile legal dispute with OpenAI, alleging that its articles have been used without permission to train AI chatbots. ANI’s lawsuit is part of a larger wave of legal battles facing OpenAI and other AI developers worldwide. The New York Times is also locked in a high-profile legal dispute with OpenAI, alleging that its articles have been used without permission to train AI chatbots.