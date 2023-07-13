Digital ad impressions grew by 33% this quarter: TAM Adex report

Services was the leading sector with 45% share of ad impressions this quarter.
TAM AdEx-Digital Advertising Quarterly Report reveals that Digital Medium witnessed increase in ad impressions by 33% in Jan-Mar’23 compared to Jan-Mar’21.
Services was the leading sector with 45% share of Ad Impressions followed by banking/finance/investment with a share of 8%. The top two sectors together added 54% share of Ad Impressions on Digital. However, personal accessories and textiles/clothing were the only two new entrants in the Top 10 list of Sectors with a 2% share.
Among the service sector, ecom-media/entertainment/social Media retained its 1st position with 8% share of ad impressions, followed by online shopping ad gaming services. Cars, ecom-food/grocery & life insurance were the new entrants among the Top 10 categories in Jan-Mar’23 compared to Jan-Mar’22.
Top advertisers
The top exclusive advertisers (Present in Digital and not in TV)of the quarter were Snapchat, RBI, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Canara HSBC & OBC Life Insurance Company. Brands like Reckitt Benckiser (India), HUL, Tata Play and Godrej Consumer Products emerged as top common advertisers (Common in Digital and TV).
Top platforms
YouTube leads as both a web publisher and an app in terms of ad impressions, followed by Aajtak.in. Among apps, Youtube's lead is followed by Cricbuzz.
Digital platforms and methods
Mobile Display was the leading Digital Platform with 29% share of ad impressions during Jan-Mar’23 followed by in app display and in video display with a 27% and 19% share respectively. Programmatic was the most popular method for promoting ads on digital platforms, accounting for 63% of total ad impressions, followed by ad Network method with 18% share.