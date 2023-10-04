Disney+ Hotstar to enhance 'cricketainment' experience ahead of World Cup 2023

MaxView for non-stop cricketing action on the move

Disney+ Hotstar in collaboration with the ICC, is presenting users with the option to stream their matches on the go in vertical mode. This feature facilitates a one-handed viewing experience, aligning with the way most users consume content. MaxView will be a brand new, bespoke opt-in feature. Other surrounding features, such as the Live feed tab, Scorecard tab, will also be made available in vertical mode, along with vertical ad formats.