DPDP final draft to be ready for public review in two weeks

The government aims to notify the rules in the current session of Parliament.
The government has finalised the draft of the rules proposed to be enacted under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023 and will release them for public consultation in the second or third week of August, reports ET. The rules are expected to be notified after the current session of the Parliament concludes.
According to the report, efforts are being made to ensure that the Act provides a robust mechanism for citizens to safeguard their privacy without becoming a place for frivolous complaints. “We will have extensive consultations for the rules. Our approach has been very measured and we have kept the text (of the rules) very simple. The idea is not to disrupt anything,” a senior government official told ET.
The DPDP Act classifies users under 18 as children and mandates social media or internet intermediaries, known as data fiduciaries, to obtain explicit parental consent before processing any data from children. The act also enumerates the rights and duties of data principals, and obligations of data fiduciaries, imposes penalties for data breaches, and also creates a special category of data fiduciaries called the significant data fiduciaries.