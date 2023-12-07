Duolingo English Test expands Indian market amidst rising demand for online language tests

In contrast to test platforms like IELTS, which have designated offline test centres and specific schedules for exams, Kapur says DET is more flexible as test-takers can take their exam from anywhere and at any point in time. “I have spoken to a bunch of students who say they like to take tests late at night as it is quiet and they usually study at that time. After the test is done, the candidate gets their result immediately. Therefore, the duration of both test and result and the flexibility is what drives candidates to take up DET,” she highlights.