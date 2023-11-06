Elon Musk teases xAI’s ‘rebellious’ chatbot, Grok

The chatbot is available to select users in USA, and will be made available to premium X subscribers.
Elon Musk’s xAI has launched a new chatbot, taking on other players of the space including OpenAI, Google, and Meta. Musk announced the launch on Saturday.
Grok, which is still in its testing phase, will be mae available to premium subscribers of X. The chatbot has been modeled on ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’, a sci-fi comedy by British author Douglas Adams, powered by a large language model called Grok-1.
The workers at xAI revealed the Grok’s ability to instill wit and humour into its responses to human queries, backed by an intent to be a little edgy and rebellious. “Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!”, the blogpost reads.
Musk even teased the humour-clad chatbot’s brief interaction with a user on how to make cocaine.
The tool is available to a limited number of users in the US, with newer updates coming soon.