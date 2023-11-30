Elon Musk ‘X’-periments with headlines: Are publishers even bothered?

Adding to this, Wali Ahmad, associate editor (operations), Indian Express, says, “It took a couple of days for us to notice the change in headline positioning on the platform. However, it didn't result in a very significant shift in our operational approach. Previously, the headline pulled from the link sufficed to provide the story's context. The adjustment prompted us to be more meticulous with the strap we put out on Twitter, ensuring it carries the necessary context to avoid any potential misinformation. The traffic from Twitter hasn't seen a substantial change though. Whether the return of headlines will make a difference depends on how the policy is implemented.”