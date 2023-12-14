Elon Musk's Grok AI now available in India

The access will be restricted to X's premium users in India.
xAI has announced that its generative AI chatbot GrokAI will now be available in India along with 46 other countries including Pakistan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Sri Lanka. It was recently rolled out for the US market for X's premium users.
The access to GrokAI will be restricted to X's premium users in India as well. Users will have to shell out ₹1,300 monthly or ₹13,600 for an annual subscription.
According to the company, GrokAI has access to information from X and is designed "answer questions with a bit of wit" and has a "rebellious streak".
GrokAI has already had a fair share of controversy for answering questions with a wit after it was rolled out in the US. Many also allege that unlike the other Chatbot's out there, GrokAI is not exactly politically neutral.
Grok is based upon xAI's proprietary large language model (LLM) known as Grok-0.