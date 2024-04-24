Elon Musk's X plans to launch a TV app

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
X aims to challenge YouTube with its video-centric strategy while simultaneously attracting advertisers to diversify its revenue streams.
Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, is planning to broaden its presence in the television sphere by introducing a X TV app. This move marks Musk's advancement into the realm of video and entertainment content, positioning X for direct competition with industry giants like Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube.
Although a specific release date for the TV app is not confirmed yet, X has reassured users that it is "coming soon" on smart TVs. Sharing the news on X, the company’s CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote, "From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App."
X has also shared a sneak peek video, offering a glimpse into the app and its array of features. It showcases thumbnails of videos such as Tucker Carlson's recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and footage of rocket launches by Musk's SpaceX, which might be available on the TV app.
The app includes a trending video algorithm and AI-powered technology. Moreover, it offers cross-device compatibility, enabling users to seamlessly enjoy content on both their handheld devices and their respective TV screens simultaneously.
As mentioned in a Mint report, X also revealed its monetisation plans. Musk announced to explore diverse partnerships, including the potential integration of advertisements. He ambitions to transform X into a comprehensive "everything app," aimed at diversifying revenue streams and setting itself apart in the fiercely competitive social media arena.
Emphasising the surging demand for video content on the platform, X unveiled that users have collectively viewed 23 billion minutes of video in the past 30 days alone. This data underscores the significant opportunity for X to leverage the popularity of video-based content consumption within its user community.
A few days back, Musk announced to implement a nominal fee for new users of X to enable posting on the social network platform.