FanCode expands cricket portfolio with T20 Leagues from New Zealand, Australia

It will exclusively livestream men’s and women’s Super Smash- New Zealand’s top T20 competition.
FanCode, a sports destination, will exclusively livestream the latest edition of Dream11 Super Smash 2023-24. The games are set to kick off from December 19, 2023 with the final being held on January 28, 2024.
FanCode will showcase all 32 men's and women's doubleheader matches across 10 venues in New Zealand. This will be the fourth consecutive year when Super Smash will be broadcast on FanCode.
It will be available on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, Prime Video, WatchO and the website.
This is in addition to the Big Bash League that’s being showcased on the platform currently. Recently, FanCode had also streamed the WBBL.
Super Smash is New Zealand’s premier T20 cricket tournament and features six competitive men’s and women’s teams. The men’s competition will feature teams such as Auckland Aces, Canterbury Kings, Central Stags, Northern Brave, Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds.
Since the 2018–19 season, the Women's Super Smash has been one of the marquee women’s T20 Leagues. The sixth edition of the tournament includes Central Hinds, Canterbury Magicians, Northern Brave Women, Auckland Hearts, Wellington Blaze and Otago Sparks.
The upcoming version of the men’s event will witness standout players like Tim Southee & Trent Boult from Northern Brave, Glenn Phillips from Otago Volts and Rachin Ravindra from Wellington Firebirds. The women’s league on the other hand will have talent such as Chamari Athapaththu and Sophie Devine amongst others.
In international cricket, FanCode is broadcasting the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, England tour of the West Indies, Bangladesh Women tour of South Africa and other cricketing action.