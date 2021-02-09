Fantasy sports in 2021: Challenges, trends, gaps…

Nitish Bugalia, head of product and strategy, MyTeam11, said marketers have been attracted to fantasy sports for a while now and that his team is frequently approached by brands, especially around the IPL, regarding the possibility of placing ads on the platform. The "session time" on fantasy sports apps is comparable to OTT apps, after all. MyTeam11 has about 18-20 million users, and saw revenue growth of 30-40 per cent in the last IPL.