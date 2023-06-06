From 10 min to 19 min delivery, how has Dunzo’s strategy changed over the years?

Brands are shutting down their dark stores, as they aren’t contribution margin positive. In India, (customer) taste changes every five kilometres. So, if a company excels in the dark stores model, it will also need to have a micro-level analytics model. For instance, if chewing gum is selling more in a particular area, then the dark stores should have more quantity of chewing gum. They will need to do micro-level tie-ups to possibly make every small area profitable.