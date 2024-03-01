FY24 ad spends to see muted growth by 6% with Challenger Platforms: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Afaqs! asked Kumar about the kinds of brands currently advertising on e-Commerce platforms and their growth prospects. To this, he says, “There are two sets of platforms within e-Commerce, the first one being hyper-local like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto and the other one is e-tailing, which is Amazon, Flipkart, Nykka, and Myntra. Within the hyper-local platforms, the advertising is done by restaurant chains, FMCG, D2C, beauty and personal care, and electronic brands. On the other hand, Amazon and Flipkart have electronics, FMCG, and fashion are the top categories that advertise. D2C brands are also the fast-growing spender there."