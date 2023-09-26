Getty Images introduces copyright compliant AI powered image generator

'Generative AI with Getty' has been trained on the company's vast stock image library.
Visual media company Getty has announced the launch of a new feature called "Generative AI with Getty." Using Getty's vast library of photos, the AI model allows users to create new images that do not infringe on any copyrights and are therefore legally protected.
This is because the generative AI model has been trained on Getty's extensive stock library, estimated to contain approximately 477 million photo assets. Users who interact with the feature will have received Getty's standard royalty-free license.
The license provides the generated image with "indemnity" (protection against copyright lawsuits) and grants users the right for "perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive" use.
“We’re excited to launch a tool that harnesses the power of generative AI to address our customers’ commercial needs while respecting the intellectual property of creators,” said Craig Peters, CEO, Getty Images. “We’ve worked hard to develop a responsible tool that gives customers confidence in visuals produced by generative AI for commercial purposes.”
Getty partnered with software company Nvidia and utilised its Edify model, a generative AI model in the latter's library called Picasso.