“Go f**k yourself”: Elon Musk curses advertisers amid antisemitism row

Companies like Apple, Disney, and IBM pulled advertising from X after the row erupted.
Elon Musk cursed advertisers, as per a TechCrunch report, that deserted X after his alleged antisemitic post.
“If somebody’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money? Go fuck yourself,” Musk said in a New York Times DealBook interview. “Go. Fuck. Yourself. Is that clear?”
He then waved to the audience, “Hey, Bob,” referring to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who was also at the event. Iger who spoke at the event, reports Reuters, said Disney felt its association with X following Musk’s actions "was not a positive one for us".
“What this advertising boycott is going to do is kill the company,” Musk continued, reports TechCrunch. “And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company, and we will document it in great detail.”
Companies such as Disney, IBM, Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, and Lionsgate pulled advertising from the social media website after Musk seemingly appeared to agree with a user who falsely claimed Jewish people fanned hatred against white people.
IBM pulled its advertising after its content appeared alongside pro-Nazi content.