Google compares Apple iPhone's texting technology to 1980s pagers

The tech giant takes shots at iPhone's texting services with "Meet iPager" spoof video, which is an extension to its #GetTheMessage campaign
Recently, Apple added the next instalment to its popular iPhone with the iPhone 15. According to the company, the new product is more technologically advanced than its predecessors. However, tech giant Google contends that the iPhone's texting technology is reminiscent of a 1980s pager.
Based on this premise, Google took a jab at Apple in the form of a spoof video titled "Meet iPager." The video features a pager product named 'iPager', mimicking Apple's customary style of unveiling new devices with a 1992 Stereo MCs song "Connected" playing in the background.
With the video, the company lampoons Apple's lack of support for Rich Communication Services (RCS), a modern messaging protocol, in iPhone texting. It draws parallels between the fictional 'iPager' and Apple's SMS texting protocol, branding both as outdated.
Throughout the video, phrases such as "What year is this?" and "Time for SMS to exit the chat" are employed to underline Google's message. The campaign aims to persuade Apple to embrace RCS and modernize its messaging services.
The latest instalment includes fresh content and humorous video advertising. The fictional 'iPager' gadget compares Apple's iMessages to old-fashioned SMS and MMS when transmitted to Android devices.
The video's description clarifies that "iPager isn't real, but the problems that Apple causes by using SMS are. Let's make texting better for everyone and help Apple #GetTheMessage and upgrade to RCS." While the 'iPager' is purely a concept, it underscores the issues arising from Apple's continued use of SMS.
This move by Google is the latest instalment in its Android campaign themed #GetTheMessage, which was initiated in 2022.
The campaign is prominently featured on Google's Android website, stating, "Blurry videos, broken group chats, lack of encryption and more. Texting between iPhones and Android phones feels like using tech from another era because it is—Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards. But it's 2023, and texting shouldn't feel like using a pager."
Google's RCS offers several messaging improvements, including end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and the ability to share high-resolution photos and videos.
Apple's iMessage provides similar features, but only when communicating with other iMessage users, making Android users appear as green message bubbles in group messages—an issue, especially in countries like the US where more than half the population uses iPhones.
While carriers and phone manufacturers like Samsung have embraced RCS technology, Apple's commitment to its proprietary iMessage standard has long irked Google. In January 2022, Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP platforms and ecosystems (Android, Chrome, Chrome OS & Play, Comms, Photos), and Google, criticised Apple for "holding back the user experience" for customers.
Despite Google's light-hearted criticism, Apple has shown no inclination to change its stance on its proprietary iMessage standard. Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, suggested that individuals vexed by green message bubbles should consider switching to an iPhone during the Code Conference last year.