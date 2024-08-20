Google faces criticism for pressuring tech influencers to promote Pixel 9 over competitors

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Content creators share screenshots of controversial stipulations on social media platforms.
Google allegedly told tech influencers at its Pixel 9 launch event that they must promote the new Pixel phones over rival products in their content, warning that failure to do so could result in the termination of their partnership with the brand. Several content creators captured screenshots of these requirements and shared them on X and Threads, as reported by The Hindu.
A screenshot of the Google Form sent to influencers reads, "By participating in this program, you agree to prioritise the Google Pixel device over any competing mobile devices. Please be aware that if it seems that other brands are favoured over the Pixel, we will have to terminate the relationship between the brand and the creator."
Kayla Geier, Google's communications manager, addressed the criticism in a statement to The Verge, acknowledging that the form was poorly phrased and has since been removed.
She noted that the form was intended for Team Pixel, a separate program from traditional press and standard reviews. This program is managed by the PR agency 1000heads and includes specific conditions.
Influencers and journalists involved in the program are typically briefed and provided with products under embargo before or during an event, allowing them to create social media coverage ahead of the public release.
Some YouTubers, including Kevin Nether of The Tech Ninja and Adam Matlock of TechOdyssey, revealed that they chose to leave the program due to its increasingly stringent terms. Meanwhile, popular YouTuber Arun Maini, who has 19.3 million subscribers, criticised the tech giant on X, stating that he was not invited to the Pixel 9 launch event because of his previous critiques of their devices.