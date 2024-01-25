Google introduces Gemini AI model in Search ads

The author of the blog, Jerry Dischler, vice president/general manager, Ads, states, “Building user trust is vital to the long-term durability of the ad-supported internet. We want to help you navigate this moment with Google Ads products that are privacy-first and AI-powered. As third-party cookies are phased out of Chrome next year, our ads teams are actively testing new privacy-preserving signals from the Privacy Sandbox to help you continue to reach relevant customers and measure results.”