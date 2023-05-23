Google introduces new AI based advertising and marketing tools

The company also introduced a new product called Merchant Center Next. With this, they aim to simplifying how to set up a product feed. In the past, merchants setting themselves up on Google for the first time had to manually add their products, prices, images, descriptions and other details. With this, Google will automatically populate a merchant’s product feed with the information they can detect from their website (merchants can always edit what gets pulled in, or turn this off) — making it easier to quickly show their products across Google.