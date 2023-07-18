How is Swiggy supporting the expansion of restaurant partners

More than 100 restaurants have utilised Swiggy's insights and have experienced an increase in demand says, the brand.
Swiggy has introduced 'Network Expansion Dashboard', a tool to help its restaurant partners with their expansion plans. The tool helps the restaurants create a customized expansion plan aligned with their objectives.
The tool considers the current customer demand and areas with a supply-demand gap. It uses key filters like Cuisine and Price and city selection. The dashboard is available to all of Swiggy’s 250,000+ restaurant partners to use in a self-serve format.
Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy says, "We've developed an innovative tool that gives our restaurant partners access to important data and helps them to strategically choose the ideal locations for their outlets. This empowers them to optimize their chances of success by bridging the gaps in demand and supply for specific cuisines on our platform."
"One critical factor in determining the success or failure of a new outlet is its location. The difference of even a few kilometres can change the picture! Most restaurant partners don’t have enough information easily accessible to make such an important strategic decision."
"At Swiggy, we understand the challenges faced by restaurants in expanding their businesses and staying ahead of the curve. Whether you’re an established restaurant owner or just starting out, we’re here to support you at every step of the way," says the brand.